What is the on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure in Malappuram? The on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure STD in Malappuram is Rs. 2.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure in Malappuram? The RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure STD in Malappuram amount to Rs. 20,788, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Malappuram? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Malappuram is Rs. 5,840.