What is the on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure in Khammam? The on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure STD in Khammam is Rs. 2.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure in Khammam? The RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure STD in Khammam amount to Rs. 20,788, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Khammam? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Khammam is Rs. 5,840.