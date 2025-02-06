KTM 250 Adventure on road price in Darjeeling starts from Rs. 2.88 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 250 Adventure on road price in Darjeeling starts from Rs. 2.88 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 250 Adventure dealers and showrooms in Darjeeling for best offers. KTM 250 Adventure on road price breakup in Darjeeling includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 250 Adventure is mainly compared to Suzuki V-Strom SX which starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs in Darjeeling, Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure which starts at Rs. 2.1 Lakhs in Darjeeling and TVS RTX 300 starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Darjeeling. Variants On-Road Price KTM 250 Adventure STD ₹ 2.88 Lakhs