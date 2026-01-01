The Venice Ultra Sport Performance Upgrade, is priced at ₹1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Venice Ultra Sport Performance Upgrade offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Venice Ultra Sport Performance Upgrade is available in 6 colour options: Bright Orange, Garnet Red, Jet Black, Metalic Blue, Sacramento Green, Silver Chrome.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Venice Ultra Sport Performance Upgrade include the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs and the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs.
The Venice Ultra Sport Performance Upgrade has Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Underseat storage, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, Display and Charging at Home.