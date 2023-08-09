|Battery Capacity
Komaki Venice price starts at ₹ 1.04 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Komaki Venice comes in 2 variants. Komaki Venice's top variant is Eco.
₹1.04 Lakhs*
80 Kmph
90-120 Km
₹1.5 Lakhs*
80 Kmph
75-100 Km
|Model Name
Komaki Venice
|Kinetic Green Flex
|TVS iQube Electric
|Ola Electric S1 Pro
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.04 - 1.5 Lakhs
₹1.1 Lakhs
₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
4 out of 5
-
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
|Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh
3 kWh
4.56 kWh
4 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
|Range
75-100 km
120 km
100 km
181-195 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic