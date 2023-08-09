Which is the top variant of Komaki Venice? The top variant of Komaki Venice is the Eco.

What are the key specifications of the Komaki Venice? The Komaki Venice is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75-100 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.9 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Komaki Venice have, and what is the price range? The Komaki Venice offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Eco is priced at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Komaki Venice? The Komaki Venice is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.9 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 75-100 km on a single charge.