Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Komaki Venice comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Venice starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Komaki Venice sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.
Komaki Venice price starts at ₹ 1.04 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Komaki Venice comes in 2 variants. Komaki Venice's top variant is Eco.
₹1.04 Lakhs*
80 Kmph
90-120 Km
₹1.5 Lakhs*
80 Kmph
75-100 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price