Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Komaki Venice Specifications

Komaki Venice starting price is Rs. 1,03,900 in India. Komaki Venice is available in 2 variant and
1.04 - 1.5 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Komaki Venice Specs

Komaki Venice comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Venice starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Komaki Venice sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.

Komaki Venice Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Eco
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1891 mm
Wheelbase
304.8 mm
Height
1100 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
75-100 km
Max Speed
80 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Emission Type
bs6
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
TFT
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 hours
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Komaki Venice Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Flex Specs
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
iQube Electric Specs
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3

Hero Electric AE-3

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check AE-3 details
View similar Bikes
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 Pro Specs
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
450x Specs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Chetak Specs

Komaki Venice News

2023 Komaki Venice
Upgraded Komaki Venice electric scooter launched at 1,67,500; gets removable batteries
9 Aug 2023
Komaki launched its new electric scooter Venice priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,15,000 (ex-showroom).&nbsp;
Komaki Venice electric scooter to hit showroom tomorrow: Key facts to know
25 Jan 2022
Komaki Venice high-speed electric scooter.
Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at 1.15 lakh
24 Jan 2022
Komaki Venice high-speed electric scooter
Komaki Venice high-speed electric scooter revealed
12 Jan 2022
Venice EV by Komaki is likely to be launched later in 2021.
Komaki Venice high-speed scooter to launch soon in 10 colour options
12 Nov 2021
View all
 Komaki Venice News

Komaki Venice Variants & Price List

Komaki Venice price starts at ₹ 1.04 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Komaki Venice comes in 2 variants. Komaki Venice's top variant is Eco.

STD
1.04 Lakhs*
80 Kmph
90-120 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Eco
1.5 Lakhs*
80 Kmph
75-100 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Komaki Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Komaki Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    5.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Mavrick 440

    Hero Mavrick 440

    1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Zeal EX

    Ampere Zeal EX

    96,690 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    69,990 - 74,990
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    6 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Forza350

    Honda Forza350

    3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha MT-09

    Yamaha MT-09

    11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details