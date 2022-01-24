HT Auto
Home Auto Two-wheelers Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at 1.15 lakh

Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at 1.15 lakh

Komaki Venice electric scooter will be available in nine different colour options.Komaki Venice electric scooter will reach dealerships from 26th January.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 05:15 PM
Komaki Venice high-speed electric scooter.
Komaki Venice high-speed electric scooter.

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Komaki has launched its new electric scooter Venice in India, priced at 115,000 (ex-showroom). Komaki Venice electric scooter will be available in nine different colour options. It comes powered by a 3 kWh electric motor paired with a 2.9 kWh battery pack.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Komaki Xone (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Xone
₹ 45,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Komaki M-5 (HT Auto photo)
Komaki M-5
₹ 99,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Komaki Se (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Se
₹ 96,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Komaki Tn-95 (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Tn-95
₹ 98,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Komaki Xgt Km (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Xgt Km
₹ 42,500 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at 1.68 lakh)

The EV company claims that the Komaki Venice electric scooter will be available in all Komaki dealerships from 26th January onwards.

Komaki Venice electric scooter is claimed to be coming fitted with a host of accessories for a better and more convenient riding experience for the owners. Speaking about its design, the Komaki Venice gets a retro-themed design that grabs attention easily.

It comes with an old-school circular headlamp with an LED unit and an integrated LED daytime running light. The front cowl gets side indicator lamps integrated into it.

The rear-view mirrors come with shiny chrome embellishment that further enhance the electric scooter's appeal. Other features include a fully digital display showing various information about the scooter, a large windshield and ergonomically positioned switchgear. A front storage compartment is there for keeping things like documents, water bottles, mobiles and chargers etc.

The split seat comes wearing a leather-like material that gives the electric scooter a retro appeal. Also, the wide seats offer ample cushioning and comfort to both riders. There is a storage box at the rear that also acts as a backrest. Komaki claims that the Venice electric scooter will come equipped with a self-diagnosis system, mobile charging point, reverse assist, additional storage box and geared with a full bodyguard. The Komaki Venice will also come with an anti-theft lock system and regenerative braking system.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 04:53 PM IST
TAGS: Komaki Venice Komaki electric scooter electric vehicles electric two-wheeler electric mobility ev
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level
Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level
While India still waits, Tesla officially enters Turkish market
While India still waits, Tesla officially enters Turkish market
A flying car? 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor debuts with extreme off-roading skills
A flying car? 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor debuts with extreme off-roading skills
Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at ₹1.15 lakh
Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at 1.15 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at ₹1.68 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at 1.68 lakh

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city