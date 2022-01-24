Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at ₹1.15 lakh

Komaki Venice electric scooter will be available in nine different colour options.Komaki Venice electric scooter will reach dealerships from 26th January.

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Komaki has launched its new electric scooter Venice in India, priced at ₹115,000 (ex-showroom). Komaki Venice electric scooter will be available in nine different colour options. It comes powered by a 3 kWh electric motor paired with a 2.9 kWh battery pack.

(Also Read: Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at ₹1.68 lakh)

The EV company claims that the Komaki Venice electric scooter will be available in all Komaki dealerships from 26th January onwards.

Komaki Venice electric scooter is claimed to be coming fitted with a host of accessories for a better and more convenient riding experience for the owners. Speaking about its design, the Komaki Venice gets a retro-themed design that grabs attention easily.

It comes with an old-school circular headlamp with an LED unit and an integrated LED daytime running light. The front cowl gets side indicator lamps integrated into it.

The rear-view mirrors come with shiny chrome embellishment that further enhance the electric scooter's appeal. Other features include a fully digital display showing various information about the scooter, a large windshield and ergonomically positioned switchgear. A front storage compartment is there for keeping things like documents, water bottles, mobiles and chargers etc.

The split seat comes wearing a leather-like material that gives the electric scooter a retro appeal. Also, the wide seats offer ample cushioning and comfort to both riders. There is a storage box at the rear that also acts as a backrest. Komaki claims that the Venice electric scooter will come equipped with a self-diagnosis system, mobile charging point, reverse assist, additional storage box and geared with a full bodyguard. The Komaki Venice will also come with an anti-theft lock system and regenerative braking system.

First Published Date: