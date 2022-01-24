Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at ₹1.68 lakh
Komaki Electric Vehicles has officially launched the country's first electric cruiser bike, Ranger at ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom) with all accessories included. The electric bike will be made available at all of the company's dealerships from January 26. It will be offered in three different colors schemes – Garnet Red, Deep Blue, and Jet Black.
Komaki Ranger features big grosser wheels and chrome exteriors, showing off a typical cruiser design. The motorcycle gets shiny chrome garnished retro-themed round LED headlamps which are accompanied by dual chrome garnished round-shaped auxiliary lamps. The headlamp is flanked by retro-themed side indicators.
Further, the motorbike's raked wide handlebars, single-pod instrument cluster, shiny chrome treated display on the fuel tank are some of the design elements that make it look distinctive.
The rider seat on the Ranger has been positioned lower while the pillion gets a backrest, ensuring a comfortable riding experience. The hard panniers at both sides indicate the motorcycle has been developed keeping a focus on the long-range riding capability. Other design elements include leg guards, a faux exhaust and black alloy wheels.
The electric cruiser bike comes equipped with a 4,000-watt motor combines with a 4 kW battery pack, which is the largest yet in a two-wheeler in the country. The power unit offers a single-charge range of 180-220 kilometres. Komaki has equipped the Ranger with a Bluetooth sound system, side stand sensor, cruise control feature, anti-theft lock system and a dual storage box.
Along with Ranger, Komaki has launched the Venice electric scooter at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter features iconic looks combined with comfort. It comes equipped with a 3kw motor and a battery pack of 2.9kw. It will be offered in the market in nine different colour options. The scooter comes equipped with a self-diagnosis system, mobile charging point, reverse assist, additional storage box and geared with a full body guard.