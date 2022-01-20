HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles BattRE to launch new electric scooter and motorcycle soon

BattRE to launch new electric scooter and motorcycle soon

BattRE aims to launch a new motorcycle by June this year.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 06:18 PM
BattRE claims to be working on a new electric scooter and an electric motorcycle. (Representational image)
BattRE claims to be working on a new electric scooter and an electric motorcycle. (Representational image)

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer BattRE has announced that it aims to launch a new electric scooter soon. This upcoming electric scooter is claimed to be equipped with several industry-first features. The EV maker has also said that the upcoming scooter will be positioned as a complete family vehicle.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot
₹ 79,999 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also read: Batt:RE One e-scooter ride review: Fancy design, nimble ride, tight on comfort)

Speaking about the upcoming products, BattRE has also said that it is currently testing an electric motorcycle, which is targeted to be launched by June 2022.

It is also aiming to expand its dealerships to new cities in order to further penetrate the market. BattRE said that with its new expansion plans, it is aggressively targeting Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across India. The company claims to have already opened 300 dealerships across 19 states and also aims to ramp up its retail network to 700 by the end of FY23.

The company has also announced that it plans to invest 100 crore for ramping up the production capacity of the electric scooters in its lineup, dealership network expansion. Also, the money will be used for new product launches and enhancing research and development capabilities as well.

BattRE has said that it is eyeing a revenue in excess of 450 crores in the financial year 2022-23, which will be a 300 per cent growth compared to the revenue it recorded in FY 2021-22.

With the demand and sales of electric vehicles increasing, BattRE aims to encash the opportunity. Commenting on the strategy of the electric vehicle manufacturer, the founder of the company Nishchal Choudhury said that the growth of the battery-operated two-wheeler market is yet to reach its inflection point. "The next 10 years are going to see an unprecedented rise of more than 100 per cent CAGR. BattRE is gearing up to position itself and take advantage of this phenomenal demand," he further added.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 06:18 PM IST
TAGS: BattRE electric scooters electric motorcycles electric vehicles EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

BattRE to launch new electric scooter and motorcycle soon
BattRE to launch new electric scooter and motorcycle soon
Bookings open for second lot of Hero XPulse 200 4V
Bookings open for second lot of Hero XPulse 200 4V
Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 truck production starts, limited to just 250 units
Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 truck production starts, limited to just 250 units
Macan leads Porsche's sales in India as company records highest sales in 7 years
Macan leads Porsche's sales in India as company records highest sales in 7 years
Order books for all-new Volkswagen Multivan now open in the UK
Order books for all-new Volkswagen Multivan now open in the UK

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city