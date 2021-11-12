Komaki Venice high-speed scooter to launch soon in 10 colour options

Komaki, the Delhi-based EV manufacturer on Friday announced it will be launching a new electric scooter named Venice soon. The scooter will come out to be the fifth addition to Komaki's range of high-speed models. The new Venice will be introduced in a range of 10 peppy colours.

The Komaki Venice electric scooter will be made available with a slew of features such as regenerative braking, repair switch, and mobile connectivity. The EV maker also claims that its upcoming high-speed EV will come with a large seating space as well as an extra storage box facility.

Talking about the upcoming launch of this new model, Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division, said, “Venice is going to be one of our most exciting launches. The blend of iconic design with modern technology in 10 stunning colors is going to be an absolute treat for the customers. We’ve spent a lot of effort in R&D to make sure that this model is one-of-a-kind. It will be equipped with all the modern features like repair switch, regenerative braking system, and many more that will make it the perfect scooter to drive on Indian roads."

The company is yet to announce a launch date on the Venice EV. The same is expected to go on sale in the country later this year. Since Komaki has also not shared any technical specifications regarding the battery or the motor, it is quite difficult to comment on the expected pricing of the scooter. However, the same is expected to remain under ₹1 lakh.