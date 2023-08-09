Komaki Venice on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.08 Lakhs. The on road price for Komaki Venice top variant goes up to Rs. 1.55 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is Komaki Venice on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.08 Lakhs. The on road price for Komaki Venice top variant goes up to Rs. 1.55 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is Komaki Venice STD and the most priced model is Komaki Venice Eco. Visit your nearest Komaki Venice dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Komaki Venice on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Komaki Venice is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Delhi, Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Delhi and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Komaki Venice STD ₹ 1.08 Lakhs Komaki Venice Eco ₹ 1.55 Lakhs