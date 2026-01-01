hamburger icon
Komaki Venice Sport Performance Upgrade

1.55 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Venice Sport Performance Upgrade

Venice Sport Performance Upgrade Prices

The Venice Sport Performance Upgrade, is priced at ₹1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Venice Sport Performance Upgrade Range

The Venice Sport Performance Upgrade offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Venice Sport Performance Upgrade Colours

The Venice Sport Performance Upgrade is available in 6 colour options: Bright Orange, Garnet Red, Jet Black, Metalic Blue, Sacramento Green, Silver Chrome.

Venice Sport Performance Upgrade Battery & Range

Venice Sport Performance Upgrade vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Venice Sport Performance Upgrade include the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs and the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs.

Venice Sport Performance Upgrade Specs & Features

The Venice Sport Performance Upgrade has Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Underseat storage, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, Display and Charging at Home.

Komaki Venice Sport Performance Upgrade Price

Venice Sport Performance Upgrade

₹1.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,757
Insurance
4,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,54,652
EMI@3,324/mo
Komaki Venice Sport Performance Upgrade Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
200 km
Max Speed
80 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
3000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco I Sport I Turbo
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco I Sport I Turbo, Parking Mode
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Komaki Venice Sport Performance Upgrade EMI
EMI2,992 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,39,186
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,39,186
Interest Amount
40,313
Payable Amount
1,79,499

Komaki Venice other Variants

Venice Sport Classic

₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,03,900
Insurance
4,151
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,08,051
EMI@2,322/mo
Venice Ultra Sport Performance Upgrade

₹1.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,67,500
Insurance
6,262
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,73,762
EMI@3,735/mo
