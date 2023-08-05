Keeway Vieste 300 Variants

Keeway Vieste 300 price starts at ₹ 2.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Keeway Vieste 300 comes in 3 variants. Keeway Vieste 300's top variant is Matte White.