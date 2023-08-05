Launched in Oct 2022
Category Average: 278.2 cc
Vieste 300: 278.2 cc
Category Average: 24.48 kmpl
Vieste 300: 21.56 kmpl
Category Average: 18.95 ps
Vieste 300: 18.95 ps
Category Average: 123.0 kmph
Vieste 300: 125.0 kmph
|Max Power
|18.95 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Mileage
|21.56 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|278.2 cc
|Max Speed
|125 kmph
Keeway Vieste 300
₹2.99 Lakhs*
