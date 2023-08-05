HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Keeway Vieste 300 Front Right View
KEEWAY Vieste 300

Launched in Oct 2022

₹2.99 - 3.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Vieste 300 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 278.2 cc

Vieste 300: 278.2 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 24.48 kmpl

Vieste 300: 21.56 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 18.95 ps

Vieste 300: 18.95 ps

Speed

Category Average: 123.0 kmph

Vieste 300: 125.0 kmph

About Keeway Vieste 300

Latest Update

  • Keeway Vieste 300 XDV adventure scooter unveiled globally. India launch likely?
  • Auto recap, Jan 24: Ducati DesertX Discovery teased, Hyundai Creta Electric starts arriving at dealerships

    • Keeway Vieste 300 Price:

    Keeway Vieste 300 is priced between Rs. 2.99 - 3.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
    Keeway Vieste 300 Variants
    3 Variants Available
    Matte Blue₹2.99 Lakhs*
    278.2 cc
    125 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Matte Black₹3.25 Lakhs*
    278.2 cc
    125 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Matte White₹3.25 Lakhs*
    278.2 cc
    125 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Keeway Vieste 300 Images

    Keeway Vieste 300 Specifications and Features

    Max Power18.95 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Mileage21.56 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine278.2 cc
    Max Speed125 kmph
    Keeway Vieste 300 comparison with similar bikes

    Keeway Vieste 300
    Keeway Sixties 300i
    ₹2.99 Lakhs*
    ₹2.99 Lakhs*
    Power
    18.9 PS
    Power
    18.9 PS
    Torque
    22 Nm
    Torque
    22 Nm
    Engine
    278.2 cc
    Engine
    278.2 cc
    Kerb Weight
    147 Kg
    Kerb Weight
    146 Kg
    Length
    1930 mm
    Length
    2080 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Popular Keeway Bikes

    Keeway Vieste 300 EMI

