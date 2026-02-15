HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Hyman And Yoong Triumph As Goa Street Round Shakes Up Indian Racing Festival Standings

Hyman, Yoong Win Big at Thrilling Goa Street Race Round

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2026, 12:22 pm
  • Round 4 of the Indian Racing Festival at the Manohar International Airport Street Circuit produced intense racing. Raoul Hyman delivered a composed victory in Race 1 for Goa Aces JA Racing, while Alister Yoong capitalised on late race developments to win Race 2 for Speed Demons Delhi.

The inaugural Goa round of the Indian Racing Festival saw Raoul Hyman and Alister Yoong win Round 4 at the Manohar International Airport Street Circuit.
The inaugural Goa round of the Indian Racing Festival saw Raoul Hyman and Alister Yoong win Round 4 at the Manohar International Airport Street Circuit.
The inaugural Goa round of the Indian Racing Festival delivered dramatic wheel to wheel action as Raoul Hyman and Alister Yoong emerged victorious in Round 4 at the Manohar International Airport Street Circuit. Tight margins, multiple red flags and a late safety car ensured the weekend kept teams and fans on edge.

Race 1: Raoul Hyman Delivers for Goa Aces

Representing Goa Aces JA Racing, Raoul Hyman secured victory in Race 1 with a time of 24:03.490. Starting behind pole sitter Aqil Alibhai of Chennai Turbo Riders, Hyman made an early move to grab the lead and then absorbed relentless pressure throughout the contest.

Alibhai crossed the line just 3.310 seconds behind at 24:06.800, while Ishaan Madesh of Speed Demons Delhi completed the podium. The race saw interruptions, including a red flag in the closing stages of the scheduled 25 minute run. As per regulations, results were declared based on positions from the previous completed lap.

An earlier stoppage had wiped out Hyman’s 2.8 second advantage, but he managed the restart cleanly and rebuilt his control at the front. Late drama involving Madesh and Tom Canning brought out another red flag, confirming the final order.

Race 2: Yoong Converts Opportunity into Win

Race 2 belonged to Alister Yoong of Speed Demons Delhi, who claimed victory in 27:50.811 after capitalising on early incidents ahead.

Pole sitter Gabriela Jilkova ran wide under pressure in the opening phase, allowing Sohil Shah of Kolkata Royal Tigers to charge through the field. Shah produced one of the standout drives of the weekend, finishing just 0.308 seconds behind Yoong in 27:51.119. Ruhan Alva of Kichcha’s Kings Bangalore rounded out the podium.

Despite Shah closing in during the final laps, a late safety car period froze the order and ensured Yoong held on for maximum points.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2026, 12:22 pm IST
TAGS: Indian Racing Festival Goa Street Race

