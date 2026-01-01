|Engine
|278.2 cc
The Vieste 300 STD, is listed at ₹3.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Vieste 300 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Vieste 300 STD is available in 3 colour options: Matte Black, Matte Blue, Matte White.
The Vieste 300 STD is powered by a 278.2 cc engine.
In the Vieste 300's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Keeway Sixties 300i priced ₹3.13 Lakhs or the TVS X priced ₹2.64 Lakhs.
The Vieste 300 STD has Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.