Keeway Vieste 300 Front Right View
1/27
Keeway Vieste 300 Right Side View
2/27
Keeway Vieste 300 Left Side View
3/27
Keeway Vieste 300 Rear Left View
4/27
Keeway Vieste 300 Front Left View
5/27
Keeway Vieste 300 Front View
6/27

Keeway Vieste 300 STD

3.40 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Keeway Vieste 300 Key Specs
Engine278.2 cc
Vieste 300 STD

Vieste 300 STD Prices

The Vieste 300 STD, is listed at ₹3.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Vieste 300 STD Mileage

All variants of the Vieste 300 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Vieste 300 STD Colours

The Vieste 300 STD is available in 3 colour options: Matte Black, Matte Blue, Matte White.

Vieste 300 STD Engine and Transmission

The Vieste 300 STD is powered by a 278.2 cc engine.

Vieste 300 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Vieste 300's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Keeway Sixties 300i priced ₹3.13 Lakhs or the TVS X priced ₹2.64 Lakhs.

Vieste 300 STD Specs & Features

The Vieste 300 STD has Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Keeway Vieste 300 STD Price

Vieste 300 STD

₹3.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,02,000
RTO
24,160
Insurance
13,768
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,39,928
EMI@7,306/mo
Keeway Vieste 300 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Length
1950 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
147 Kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1220 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
800 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-330.2 mm,Rear :-330.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-13, Rear :-130/70-13
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.80s
Max Speed
125 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
18.95 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63 mm
Max Torque
22 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
278.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, 4-Valve
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
75 mm

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Keeway Vieste 300 STD EMI
EMI6,576 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,05,935
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,05,935
Interest Amount
88,609
Payable Amount
3,94,544

Keeway Vieste 300 other Variants

Vieste 300 Matte Blue

₹3.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
RTO
23,920
Insurance
13,718
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,36,638
EMI@7,236/mo
Vieste 300 Matte Black

₹3.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,25,000
RTO
29,500
Insurance
17,711
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,72,211
EMI@8,000/mo
Vieste 300 Matte White

₹3.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,25,000
RTO
29,500
Insurance
17,711
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,72,211
EMI@8,000/mo
Keeway Vieste 300 Alternatives

Keeway Sixties 300i

Keeway Sixties 300i

3.13 LakhsEx-Showroom
Vieste 300vsSixties 300i
TVS X

TVS X

2.64 LakhsEx-Showroom
Vieste 300vsX

