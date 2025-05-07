Launched in Oct 2022
Category Average: 648.0 cc
V302C: 298.0 cc
Category Average: 30.5 kmpl
V302C: 36 kmpl
Category Average: 38.45 ps
V302C: 29.9 ps
Category Average: 153.0 kmph
V302C: 155.0 kmph
|Max Power
|29.9 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|26.5 Nm
|Mileage
|36 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|298.0 cc
|Max Speed
|155 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Keeway V302C
₹4.29 Lakhs*
₹3.68 Lakhs*
Power
29.9 PS
Power
47 PS
Torque
26.5 Nm
Torque
52.3 Nm
Engine
298 cc
Engine
648 cc
Kerb Weight
167 kg
Kerb Weight
241 kg
Length
2120 mm
Length
2260 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
