V302CPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Keeway V302C Front Right View
View all Images

KEEWAY V302C

Launched in Oct 2022

5.0
1 Review
Review & Win ₹2000
₹4.29 Lakhs* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

V302C Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 648.0 cc

V302C: 298.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 30.5 kmpl

V302C: 36 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 38.45 ps

V302C: 29.9 ps

Speed

Category Average: 153.0 kmph

V302C: 155.0 kmph

View all V302C Specs and Features
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with V302C.
VS
Keeway V302C
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Select a feature you want to compare:
Right Side View
Tap here to expand
Keeway V302C Variants
Keeway V302C price starts at ₹ 4.29 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 4.29 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Keeway Read More
3 Variants Available
V302C Glossy Red₹4.29 Lakhs*
298 cc
155 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
Check Offers
V302C Glossy Grey₹4.29 Lakhs*
298 cc
155 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
Check Offers
V302C Glossy Black₹4.29 Lakhs*
298 cc
155 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Keeway V302C Images

15 images
View All V302C Images

Keeway V302C Colours

Keeway V302C is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Glossy black
Glossy grey
Glossy red

Keeway V302C Specifications and Features

Max Power29.9 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque26.5 Nm
Mileage36 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine298.0 cc
Max Speed155 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all V302C specs and features

Keeway V302C comparison with similar bikes

Keeway V302C
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
₹4.29 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹3.68 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Power
29.9 PS
Power
47 PS
Torque
26.5 Nm
Torque
52.3 Nm
Engine
298 cc
Engine
648 cc
Kerb Weight
167 kg
Kerb Weight
241 kg
Length
2120 mm
Length
2260 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Currently viewingV302C vs Super Meteor 650
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Keeway Bikes

View all Keeway Bikes

Keeway V302C EMI

Select Variant:
Glossy Red
29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm | 155 kmph | 540 km
₹ 4.29 Lakhs*
Select Variant
Glossy Red
29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm | 155 kmph | 540 km
₹4.29 Lakhs*
Glossy Grey
29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm | 155 kmph | 540 km
₹4.29 Lakhs*
Glossy Black
29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm | 155 kmph | 540 km
₹4.29 Lakhs*
EMI ₹7469.29/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Keeway V302C User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
Write a Review
Perfect for long ride
Perfect for long rides ? especially for those who enjoy riding solo. It delivers a relaxed, steady experience that's hard to matchBy: Anilkumar Nair (May 7, 2025)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Under 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesKeeway BikesKeeway V302C