Kawasaki Ninja 300 Front Right View
KAWASAKI Ninja 300

4.0
3 Reviews
₹3.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ninja 300 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 348.0 cc

Ninja 300: 296.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 28.72 kmpl

Ninja 300: 30 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 41.15 ps

Ninja 300: 39.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 164.0 kmph

Ninja 300: 182.0 kmph

About Kawasaki Ninja 300

Latest Update

  • Kawasaki Ninja 650, Ninja 500 & Ninja 300 gets discounts upto ₹35,000
  • Kawasaki Ninja 650, Ninja 500 and Ninja 300 gets discounts upto ₹25,000

    Kawasaki Ninja 300 Latest Update

    Kawasaki Ninja 300 Variants
    Kawasaki Ninja 300 price starts at ₹ 3.43 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    Ninja 300 ABS₹3.43 Lakhs*
    296 cc
    182 kmph
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Split
    Low Battery Indicator
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Kawasaki Ninja 300 Images

    11 images
    Kawasaki Ninja 300 Colours

    Kawasaki Ninja 300 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

    Candy lime green
    Lime green
    Metallic moondust gray

    Kawasaki Ninja 300 Specifications and Features

    Max Power39 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Mileage30 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityNo
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine296.0 cc
    Max Speed182 kmph
    Kawasaki Ninja 300 comparison with similar bikes

    Kawasaki Ninja 300
    TVS Apache RR 310
    BMW G 310 RR
    Yamaha R3
    KTM RC 390
    Aprilia Tuono 457
    Zontes 350R
    Yamaha MT-03
    QJ Motor SRK 400
    KTM 390 Duke
    ₹3.43 Lakhs*
    ₹2.75 Lakhs*
    ₹3.05 Lakhs*
    ₹3.6 Lakhs*
    ₹3.21 Lakhs*
    ₹3.95 Lakhs*
    ₹2.79 Lakhs*
    ₹3.5 Lakhs*
    ₹3.59 Lakhs*
    ₹2.95 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.3
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    3.7
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    3.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    3.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.3
    75 Reviews
    Power
    39 PS
    Power
    38 PS
    Power
    33.99 PS
    Power
    42 PS
    Power
    43.5 PS
    Power
    47.58 PS
    Power
    38.52 PS
    Power
    42 PS
    Power
    41.46 PS
    Power
    46 PS
    Torque
    26.1 Nm
    Torque
    29 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    29.5 Nm
    Torque
    37 Nm
    Torque
    43.5 Nm
    Torque
    32.8 Nm
    Torque
    29.5 Nm
    Torque
    37 Nm
    Torque
    39 Nm
    Engine
    296 cc
    Engine
    312.2 cc
    Engine
    313 cc
    Engine
    321 cc
    Engine
    373 cc
    Engine
    457 cc
    Engine
    348 cc
    Engine
    321 cc
    Engine
    400 cc
    Engine
    398.63 cc
    Kerb Weight
    179 kg
    Kerb Weight
    174 kg
    Kerb Weight
    174 kg
    Kerb Weight
    169 kg
    Kerb Weight
    172 kg
    Kerb Weight
    175 kg
    Kerb Weight
    180 kg
    Kerb Weight
    167 Kg
    Kerb Weight
    186 kg
    Kerb Weight
    168.3 kg
    Length
    2015 mm
    Length
    2001 mm
    Length
    2001 mm
    Length
    2090 mm
    Length
    2145 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2010 mm
    Length
    2090 mm
    Length
    2080 mm
    Length
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Cast Aluminium
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Kawasaki Ninja 300 User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    3 Ratings & Reviews
    Tiger Bike
    Everything about this bike is so nice! It's the best bike and my favorite. I really like the Kawasaki Ninja 300?such a nice bikeBy: Preetam Singh maravi (Feb 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    The Perfect Rider with a Beastly Look
    Best ride experience ever with a balanced aerodynamic design. Most comfortable rides ever. An eye-catcher on the streets.By: Arjun viswanath (Nov 16, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    The future of ninja300
    The styling looks good but it is really old and dated model as per the new demands of teenage kids and the competition given by at same price point by KTM with RC390 which has better performance with bigger engine (373cc)and will be even more desirable by customer when it will come with the new 399cc engine. Kawasaki is now not really looking into small segment bikes for example dated ninja300 and retired ninja400 which being replaced by ninja500 which doesn't change anything other than being 50,000 rs more heavy on there pockets. Now what Kawasaki can do is bring some updates in design and give better electronics and features at same price point in near future or may be just discontinue the ninja300 and come back with zx25r By: Adarsh shukla (Jul 19, 2024)
    Read Full Review

