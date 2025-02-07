Kawasaki Ninja 300 Latest Update

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 continues to be a standout choice in the entry-level sportbike segment, combining striking aesthetics with impressive performance. Offering an exhilarating riding experience, it captures the essence of Kawasaki's racing heritage while providing everyday practicality. The latest iteration brings some refinements, making it more appealing than ever, especially for beginners and avid riders alike. In our opinion, the Ninja 300 remains a top competitor, thanks to its blend of style, comfort, and performance.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is competitively priced in the market, with a starting price of ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing places it well within reach for many aspiring riders looking for a dependable and stylish sportbike that doesn't compromise on quality or performance.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Date

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja was launched earlier in June 2024 with new colour options, and it competes with the KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR 310. It initially arrived on our shores in 2013 and has stayed virtually unchanged since then, with the exception of regulatory updates. This model has been substantially localised in India in comparison to the brand's other products. While it has been replaced by the Ninja 400 in global markets, India is one of the few countries that still sells the Ninja 300.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Variants

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is available in one fully loaded variant that comes priced at ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). There are two colour options available, which are Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Gray.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Design and Exterior

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 remains true to its iconic design, showcasing a striking aggressive stance complemented by aerodynamic bodywork. The sharp, angular lines and bold Kawasaki racing graphics enhance its sporty appeal. The full fairing contributes to reduced drag, further adding to the bike's performance. The compact LED headlights not only amplify the aesthetic appeal but also improve nighttime visibility. The bike’s design, along with a comfortable rider seat and adjustable windscreen, makes it visually stunning and functionally efficient.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Features

The interior of the Ninja 300 is all about the rider’s experience. The instrumentation includes a digital display that provides essential information like speed, odometer, trip meter, and fuel gauge, all within easy view. The overall ergonomics of the bike ensure a comfortable riding position, making it suitable for both street and track usage. The seat is designed to accommodate a variety of rider heights, allowing for a more inclusive experience.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Engine and Specifications

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is powered by a 296 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 38.88 bhp and 26.1 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike features an assist and slipper clutch. The full-faired sports bike is underpinned by a tubular diamond-type chassis while suspension duties are taken up by telescopic forks at the front and a rear monoshock. Braking performance comes from a single disc at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. The Ninja 300 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Fuel Efficiency

In terms of fuel efficiency, the Ninja 300 shines in its class. The 296 cc parallel-twin engine delivers a remarkable performance while offering an impressive fuel economy. Riders can expect an average mileage of about 25-30 kmpl under normal riding conditions, which is suitable for both city traffic and longer highway rides. ARAI-claimed mileage is 30 kmpl, which may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

Safety is a cornerstone of the Ninja 300's build, with features such as a robust frame, anti-lock braking system (ABS), and high-quality tyres enhancing the bike's stability and control. The dual-channel ABS further assures riders confidence during aggressive braking situations. It has received positive safety ratings, making it a trusted choice for new riders as well as experienced ones.