2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Here are 5 things to know about the updated sports bike

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2025, 14:15 PM
  • The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 features a larger windscreen, projector headlamps, fresh colours, and retains its twin-cylinder engine, competing with RC 390, RS 457 and more.
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been launched in India at ₹3.43 lakh ex-showroom.
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been launched in India at ₹3.43 lakh ex-showroom.

Kawasaki India has launched the 2025 Ninja 300 at an ex-showroom price of 3.43 lakh, continuing its presence in the entry-level twin-cylinder sportbike segment. While there are no mechanical changes, Kawasaki has introduced notable feature and cosmetic updates to make the Ninja 300 more appealing for the new model year. Deliveries of the updated model are expected to begin soon across dealerships. Take a look at 5 key highlights of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300:

1 Specifications

The chassis continues to be a diamond-type steel frame, which ensures strength and stability. The suspension setup includes telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear, offering a balanced ride quality. For braking, the bike features disc brakes at both ends paired with dual-channel ABS as standard. The 17-inch alloy wheels are fitted with tubeless tyres, contributing to a confident and stable riding experience.

2 Engine and performance

Mechanically, the 2025 Ninja 300 remains unchanged. It is powered by a 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 38.9 bhp and 26.1 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This engine has proven itself over the years for its smooth performance and refined character, making it suitable for both daily use and spirited weekend rides. The twin-cylinder setup gives it a unique advantage in terms of sound and refinement over the single-cylinder rivals.

3 Colour options

Kawasaki has introduced three new colour options for 2025 – Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Metallic Moondust Grey. These updated paint schemes not only enhance the visual appeal but also help the bike stand out amidst its competition. The Lime Green retains the classic Kawasaki identity, while Candy Lime Green offers a glossy, vivid tone. Metallic Moondust Grey, on the other hand, provides a stealthy and modern look.

4 Larger windscreen

One of the most visible upgrades on the 2025 Ninja 300 is the larger windscreen, which provides better windblast protection for the rider. The design is inspired by the flagship Ninja ZX-10R and adds a more race-focused aesthetic to the motorcycle’s front profile. Along with this, Kawasaki has also enhanced visibility by updating the headlamp setup. The split-style headlamps now feature a projector configuration, which improves throw and brightness at night. Their design draws cues from the Ninja ZX-6R, further aligning the 300’s styling with Kawasaki’s supersport lineup.

5 Rivals

In the Indian market, the Ninja 300 faces strong competition from several fully-faired sport bikes, including the KTM RC 390, Yamaha R3, Aprilia RS 457, TVS Apache RR 310, and the BMW G310 RR. Despite being among the few parallel-twin offerings in this price bracket, the Ninja 300 now competes with newer models that offer more aggressive styling, higher performance, and advanced features.

First Published Date: 31 May 2025, 14:15 PM IST
