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Ninja 300PriceMileageSpecifications
Kawasaki Ninja 300 Front Right View
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Kawasaki Ninja 300 Disc View
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Kawasaki Ninja 300 STD 2027

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.75 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kawasaki Ninja 300 Key Specs
Engine296 cc
View all Ninja 300 specs and features

Ninja 300 STD 2027

Ninja 300 STD 2027 Prices

The Ninja 300 STD 2027, is listed at ₹3.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ninja 300 STD 2027 Mileage

All variants of the Ninja 300 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ninja 300 STD 2027 Colours

The Ninja 300 STD 2027 is available in 2 colour options: Candy Lime Green And Ebony, Lime Green.

Ninja 300 STD 2027 Engine and Transmission

The Ninja 300 STD 2027 is powered by a 296 cc engine.

Ninja 300 STD 2027 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ninja 300's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW G 310 RR priced between ₹2.81 Lakhs - 2.99 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RR 310 priced between ₹2.78 Lakhs - 3.37 Lakhs.

Ninja 300 STD 2027 Specs & Features

The Ninja 300 STD 2027 has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Windscreen, Pillion Seat, Kill Switch, Daytime Running Lamps, Rear Footpegs and Gear Position Indicator.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 STD 2027 Price

Ninja 300 STD 2027

₹3.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,34,000
RTO
26,720
Insurance
14,306
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,75,026
EMI@8,061/mo
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Kawasaki Ninja 300 STD 2027 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
4.5 L
Length
2015 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm
Height
1160 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
715 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Tyre Pressure
28 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Caliper
2 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
32 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
39 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm
Max Torque
26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
296 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin, 8 valves, DOHC
Clutch
Wet, Multi Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
62 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
37 mm, Telescopic Fork, Wheel Travel - 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Bottom-link Uni-Trak, Gas-charged Shock And 5-way Spring Preload Adjustability, Wheel Travel - 132 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Vehicle Warranty
2 Years or 30,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Windscreen
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Kawasaki Ninja 300 STD 2027 EMI
EMI7,255 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,37,523
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,37,523
Interest Amount
97,758
Payable Amount
4,35,281

Kawasaki Ninja 300 other Variants

Ninja 300 STD

₹3.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,17,000
RTO
25,360
Insurance
14,021
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,56,381
EMI@7,660/mo
Add to Compare
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Kawasaki Ninja 300 Alternatives

BMW G 310 RR

BMW G 310 RR

2.81 - 2.99 Lakhs
Ninja 300vsG 310 RR
TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310

2.78 - 3.37 Lakhs
Ninja 300vsApache RR 310
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

3.39 Lakhs
Ninja 300vsR3
KTM RC 390

KTM RC 390

3.23 Lakhs Onwards
Ninja 300vsRC 390
KTM 390 Duke R

KTM 390 Duke R

3.39 Lakhs
Ninja 300vs390 Duke R

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