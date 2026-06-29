3 sports bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from the Kawasaki Ninja 300
- Looking to upgrade from the Kawasaki Ninja 300? Here are three sports bikes worth considering, including the Suzuki GSX-8R, Triumph Daytona 660 and Ninja 650.
The Kawasaki Ninja 300 has earned its place as one of India's most approachable entry-level sports bikes. Its 296 cc parallel-twin engine is smooth, the riding position is comfortable enough for everyday use, and it has just enough performance to keep new riders engaged. But after a few years of ownership, it's natural to start looking for something bigger, faster and more capable.
If I were upgrading from the Ninja 300 today, these are the three motorcycles that would be on my shortlist.
The Daytona 660 may not be the razor-sharp supersport that the old Daytona 675 was. Triumph has transformed it into a versatile sports bike that's equally happy on a weekend ride or a long-distance tour.
Its 660 cc inline-three engine develops 95 PS and 69 Nm, offering a smooth yet exhilarating power delivery that feels noticeably more exciting than most parallel twins. The Daytona 660 also gets three riding modes, switchable traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, a TFT-LCD display and Showa suspension.
For many Ninja 300 owners, the Ninja 650 is the obvious next motorcycle. It retains Kawasaki's familiar design language and easy-going nature while offering a significant bump in performance.
Its 649 cc parallel-twin engine produces 68 PS and 64 Nm, making highway cruising and overtaking far more effortless than on the Ninja 300. The motorcycle also gets traction control, a TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity, LED lighting and an assist-and-slipper clutch.
Perhaps its biggest strength is its versatility. The riding position remains comfortable enough for daily commutes, while the extra performance makes weekend rides far more enjoyable.
The Suzuki GSX-8R strikes an excellent balance between performance, comfort and technology, making it a genuine all-rounder.
Powered by a 776 cc parallel-twin engine, the GSX-8R produces 82.9 PS and 78 Nm. The engine delivers strong mid-range performance, making it equally enjoyable on twisty roads and long highway rides. The motorcycle also comes equipped with Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, traction control, a bi-directional quickshifter, ride-by-wire throttle and a full-colour TFT instrument cluster.
Unlike hardcore supersports, the GSX-8R doesn't punish you with an aggressive riding posture, making it an easy motorcycle to live with every day.
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