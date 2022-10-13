Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jawa Perak on road price in Gorakhpur starts from Rs. 2.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Jawa Perak dealers and showrooms in Gorakhpur for best offers.
Jawa Perak on road price breakup in Gorakhpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Jawa Perak is mainly compared to Hero Mavrick 440 which starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs in Gorakhpur, Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Gorakhpur and Honda CB350 Cruiser starting at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Gorakhpur.
Variants On-Road Price Jawa Perak STD ₹ 2.31 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
