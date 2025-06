What is the on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 in Vasai? The on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 STD in Vasai is Rs. 5.79 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 in Vasai? The RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 STD in Vasai amount to Rs. 40,960, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Vasai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Vasai is Rs. 11,737.