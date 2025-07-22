hamburger icon
Honda Rebel 500 On Road Price in Tiruchirappalli

Honda Rebel 500 Front Right View
5.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Tiruchirappalli
Honda Rebel 500 on road price in Tiruchirappalli starts from Rs. 5.79 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda Rebel 500 dealers and showrooms in Tiruchirappalli for best offers. Honda Rebel 500 on road price breakup in Tiruchirappalli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Rebel 500 is mainly compared to Kawasaki Eliminator which starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs in Tiruchirappalli and Keeway V302C starting at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs in Tiruchirappalli.
Variants On-Road Price
Honda Rebel 500 STD ₹ 5.79 Lakhs

Rebel 500 STD

₹5.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
471 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,12,000
RTO
40,960
Insurance
25,873
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Tiruchirappalli)
5,78,833
EMI@12,441/mo
Honda Rebel 500 Alternatives

Kawasaki Eliminator

Kawasaki Eliminator

5.62 LakhsEx-Showroom
Eliminator Price in Tiruchirappalli
Keeway V302C

Keeway V302C

4.29 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
V302C Price in Tiruchirappalli

    Honda Rebel 500 FAQs

    The on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 STD in Tiruchirappalli is Rs. 5.79 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 STD in Tiruchirappalli amount to Rs. 40,960, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Tiruchirappalli is Rs. 11,737.
    The insurance charges for Honda Rebel 500 STD in Tiruchirappalli are Rs. 25,873, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

