What is the on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 in Tiruchengode? The on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 STD in Tiruchengode is Rs. 5.79 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 in Tiruchengode? The RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 STD in Tiruchengode amount to Rs. 40,960, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Tiruchengode? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Tiruchengode is Rs. 11,737.