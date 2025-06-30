What is the on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 in Siddharthnagar? The on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 STD in Siddharthnagar is Rs. 5.79 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 in Siddharthnagar? The RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 STD in Siddharthnagar amount to Rs. 40,960, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Siddharthnagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Siddharthnagar is Rs. 11,737.