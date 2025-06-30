hamburger icon
Honda Rebel 500 On Road Price in Secunderabad

Honda Rebel 500 Front Right View
5.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Secunderabad
Rebel 500 Price in

Secunderabad
Honda Rebel 500 on road price in Secunderabad starts from Rs. 5.79 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda Rebel 500 dealers and showrooms in Secunderabad for best offers. Honda Rebel 500 on road price breakup in Secunderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Rebel 500 is mainly compared to Kawasaki Eliminator which starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs in Secunderabad and Keeway V302C starting at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs in Secunderabad.
Variants On-Road Price
Honda Rebel 500 STD ₹ 5.79 Lakhs

Honda Rebel 500 Variant Wise Price List in Secunderabad

Secunderabad
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Rebel 500 STD

₹5.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
471 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,12,000
RTO
40,960
Insurance
25,873
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Secunderabad)
5,78,833
EMI@12,441/mo
Honda Rebel 500 FAQs

The on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 STD in Secunderabad is Rs. 5.79 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 STD in Secunderabad amount to Rs. 40,960, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Secunderabad is Rs. 11,737.
The insurance charges for Honda Rebel 500 STD in Secunderabad are Rs. 25,873, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

