What is the on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 in Sangrur? The on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 STD in Sangrur is Rs. 5.79 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 in Sangrur? The RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 STD in Sangrur amount to Rs. 40,960, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Sangrur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Sangrur is Rs. 11,737.