The on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 STD in Patiala is Rs. 5.79 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 STD in Patiala amount to Rs. 40,960, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Patiala is Rs. 11,737.
The insurance charges for Honda Rebel 500 STD in Patiala are Rs. 25,873, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.