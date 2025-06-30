What is the on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 in Modasa? The on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 STD in Modasa is Rs. 5.79 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 in Modasa? The RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 STD in Modasa amount to Rs. 40,960, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Modasa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Modasa is Rs. 11,737.