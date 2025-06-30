What is the on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 in Dharwad? The on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 STD in Dharwad is Rs. 5.79 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 in Dharwad? The RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 STD in Dharwad amount to Rs. 40,960, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Dharwad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Dharwad is Rs. 11,737.