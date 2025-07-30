hamburger icon
Honda Rebel 500 On Road Price in Barnala

Honda Rebel 500 Front Right View
5.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Barnala
Rebel 500 Price in

Barnala
Honda Rebel 500 on road price in Barnala starts from Rs. 5.79 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda Rebel 500 dealers and showrooms in Barnala for best offers. Rebel 500 on road price breakup in Barnala includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Rebel 500 is mainly compared to Kawasaki Eliminator price in Barnala (Rs. 5.62 Lakhs), Keeway V302C price in Barnala (Rs. 4.29 Lakhs) and Yamaha R3 2025 price in Barnala (Rs. 4.8 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Honda Rebel 500 STD ₹ 5.79 Lakhs

Honda Rebel 500 Variant Wise Price List in

Barnala
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Rebel 500 STD

₹5.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
471 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,12,000
RTO
40,960
Insurance
25,873
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Barnala)
5,78,833
EMI@12,441/mo
Add to Compare
Close

    Honda Rebel 500 FAQs

    The on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 STD in Barnala is Rs. 5.79 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 STD in Barnala amount to Rs. 40,960, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Barnala is Rs. 11,737.
    The insurance charges for Honda Rebel 500 STD in Barnala are Rs. 25,873, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

