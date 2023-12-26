Hness CB350PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsOffersDealersEMINewsVideos
Hness CB350 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 349.0 cc

Hness CB350: 348.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 36.2 kmpl

Hness CB350: 45.8 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 25.88 ps

Hness CB350: 21.07 ps

Speed

Category Average: 130.0 kmph

Hness CB350: 125.0 kmph

View all Hness CB350 Specs and Features

About Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350 Read More
Honda Hness CB350 Variants
Honda Hness CB350 price starts at ₹ 2.1 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Hness Read More
4 Variants Available
DLX₹2.1 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
Clock
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 6 Ah
Check Offers
DLX Pro₹2.13 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
Clock
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 6 Ah
Check Offers
Pro Chrome₹2.15 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
121 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Clock
View More
Check Offers
Legacy Edition₹2.16 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
125 Kmph
Instrument Console: Semi-Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V, 6.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Clock
Mobile Application
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Honda Hness CB350 Expert Review

By: Prashant Singh
3.8 out of 5

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Sales in the retro classic motorcycle segment have soared in the Indian market lately and Honda is the latest entrant in the 350 cc classic motorcycling space that allures riders of all ages. Well, the Japanese auto major isn't new to making retro bikes and there are some very legendary names under its belt including the CB1300 Super Four which still looks drop-dead gorgeous even after decades of its original launch.

Recently, I got a chance to swing my leg over the new H’Ness CB350 which though doesn't technically belong to the original retro family but still benefits from the same 'CB' name tag. Also, what’s interesting is that it features a rather unusual name - H’Ness pronounced at Highness. Goes without saying, Honda thought on similar lines as the “Royals” of the segment.

READ MORE

Honda Hness CB350 Images

31 images
View All Hness CB350 Images

Honda Hness CB350 Colours

Honda Hness CB350 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Athletic blue metallic
Matte marshal green metallic
Matte massive grey metallic
Pearl night star black
Precious red metallic
Matte marshal green metallic-dlx pro
Precious red metallic-dlx pro

Honda Hness CB350 Specifications and Features

Max Power21.07 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Mileage45.8 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine348.0 cc
Max Speed125 kmph
View all Hness CB350 specs and features

Honda Hness CB350 Videos

Honda H'Ness CB 350 road test review: New challenger to the 'Royal' throne
26 Dec 2023

Honda Hness CB350 User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Write a Review
Cruiser bike
This is the best bike in its segment, especially as a cruiser. best comparator Royal Enfield 350 and go for this one?it offers great mileage and excellent value.By: Ajinkya Patil (Oct 24, 2024)
Read Full Review

