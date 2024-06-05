Hero Xoom on road price in Krishnanagar starts from Rs. 88,850.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.01 Lakhs in Krishnanagar.
The lowest price model is Hero
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Krishnanagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Krishnanagar, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Krishnanagar and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Krishnanagar.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 88,850 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 98,110 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 1.04 Lakhs Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 1.01 Lakhs
