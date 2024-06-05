HT Auto
Hero Xoom Front Right View
1/6
Hero Xoom Left View
2/6
Hero Xoom Rear Left View
3/6
Hero Xoom Rear Right View
4/6
Hero Xoom Right View
5/6
Hero Xoom Front Left View
View all Images
6/6
71,484 - 80,967*
*On-Road Price
Chiplun
Xoom Price in Chiplun

Hero Xoom on road price in Chiplun starts from Rs. 92,310. The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Chiplun. The lowest price model is Hero

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Xoom LX₹ 92,310
Hero Xoom VX₹ 96,250
Hero Xoom ZX₹ 1.02 Lakhs
Hero Xoom Combat Edition₹ 1.02 Lakhs
...Read More

Hero Xoom Variant Wise Price List in Chiplun

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LX
₹ 92,307*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
75,236
RTO
9,811
Insurance
7,260
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Chiplun)
92,307
EMI@1,984/mo
VX
₹ 96,252*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
View breakup
ZX
₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
View breakup
Combat Edition
₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
110.9 cc
View breakup
Hero Xoom News

The Hero Xoom Combat Edition gets a new silver and grey paint scheme and is now the the new top-spec variant in the lineup
Hero Xoom Combat Editon launched, priced at 80,967
5 Jun 2024
(L-R) CEO Niranjan Gupta with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2023
Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO
9 May 2024
Hero MotoCorp has started an assembling facility in Nepal, which will make Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor motorcycles and Xoom 110 scooters in the country.
Hero MotoCorp to assemble Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Xoom 110 in this country
22 Apr 2024
The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure maxi-scooter and is likely to arrive by the end of the year
Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 showcased at Hero World 2024, launch likely this year
26 Jan 2024
The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure scooter concept and draw power from a 156 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Adventure Scooter breaks cover with off-road capability
7 Nov 2023
Hero Xoom Videos

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
31 Jan 2023
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
