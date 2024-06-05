Hero Xoom on road price in Angul starts from Rs. 84,350.
Hero Xoom on road price in Angul starts from Rs. 84,350.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 99,830 in Angul.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Angul for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Angul includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Angul, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Angul and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Angul.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 84,350 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 88,140 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 93,720 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 99,830
