CVO Street Glide
Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Front Right View
1/19
Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Front Left View
2/19
Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Front View
3/19
Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Left View
4/19
Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Rear Left View
5/19
Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Rear Right View
6/19

Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide STD

69.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Check Offers
Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Key Specs
Engine1923 cc
View all CVO Street Glide specs and features

CVO Street Glide STD

CVO Street Glide STD Prices

The CVO Street Glide STD, is listed at ₹69.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

CVO Street Glide STD Mileage

All variants of the CVO Street Glide offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CVO Street Glide STD Colours

The CVO Street Glide STD is available in 3 colour options: Blue Streak, Poison Berry, Raven Fade.

CVO Street Glide STD Engine and Transmission

The CVO Street Glide STD is powered by a 1923 cc engine.

CVO Street Glide STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the CVO Street Glide's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide priced ₹67.37 Lakhs or the Indian Roadmaster Elite priced ₹71.82 Lakhs.

CVO Street Glide STD Specs & Features

The CVO Street Glide STD has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide STD Price

CVO Street Glide STD

₹69.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
63,03,142
RTO
5,04,251
Insurance
1,16,759
On-Road Price in Delhi
69,24,152
EMI@1,48,827/mo
Close

Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22.7 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Length
2410 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm
Kerb Weight
368 kg
Saddle Height
715 mm
Width
975 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Yes
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
108.77 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm
Max Torque
175 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1923 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 117
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
103.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
49mm (1.9 in) Dual Bending Valve
Rear Suspension
3 in. (76.2 mm) Dual Outboard Emulsion with Preload Adjustability

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Electronic Linked Braking, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System, SD Card, Flash Drive and FM, MP3, Cornering Drag-Torque Slip Control System, Cornering Enhanced Anti-lock Brake System, Voice Recognition Languages, Vehicle Information Screen (Air temperature, oil pressure and EITMS)
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
12.28 Inch TFT

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide STD EMI
EMI1,33,944 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
62,31,736
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
62,31,736
Interest Amount
18,04,923
Payable Amount
80,36,659

Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Alternatives

Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

67.37 LakhsEx-Showroom
CVO Street GlidevsCVO Road Glide
Indian Roadmaster Elite

Indian Roadmaster Elite

71.82 LakhsEx-Showroom
CVO Street GlidevsRoadmaster Elite
Ducati Panigale V4

Ducati Panigale V4

32.05 - 85 LakhsEx-Showroom
CVO Street GlidevsPanigale V4

