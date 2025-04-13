Gold Star 650PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINewsVideos
BSA Gold Star 650 Front Right View
View all Images

BSA Gold Star 650

Launched in Aug 2024

₹3 - 3.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Gold Star 650 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 440.0 cc

Gold Star 650: 652.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 28.91 kmpl

Gold Star 650: 25 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 36.07 bhp

Gold Star 650: 45.0 bhp

Speed

Category Average: 154.0 kmph

Gold Star 650: 160.0 kmph

BSA Gold Star 650 Latest Update

Latest News:

Royal Enfield Classic 650 or BSA Gold Star 650: Which retro heavyweight will you pick
BSA delivers new Gold Star 650 to the Prince of Udaipur

Latest Updates on BSA Gold Star 650: The Return of an Icon

The BSA Gold Star 650 is making waves in the Indian motorcycle market, capturing the hearts of enthusiasts with its retro styling and robust performance. This iconic model has returned to our shores, reviving the golden days of motorcycling heritage while integrating modern technology. With its price range of 3.0 lakh to 3.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the BSA Gold Star 650 offers an excellent blend of style, power, and comfort, making it a compelling choice for both seasoned riders and newcomers. The BSA brand, celebrated for its rich history and craftsmanship, has successfully positioned the Gold Star 650 as a formidable competitor against the likes of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Combining classic aesthetics with contemporary performance features, this motorcycle is not just a mode of transport but a piece of art on wheels. 

BSA Gold Star 650 Variants
BSA Gold Star 650 price starts at ₹ 3 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.35 Lakhs
4 Variants Available
Gold Star 650 Insignia Red and Highland Green₹3 Lakhs*
652 cc
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Analogue
ABS: Dual Channel
Gold Star 650 Midnight Black and Dawn Silver₹3.12 Lakhs*
652 cc
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Analogue
ABS: Dual Channel
Gold Star 650 Shadow Black₹3.16 Lakhs*
652 cc
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Analogue
ABS: Dual Channel
Gold Star 650 Legacy Edition₹3.35 Lakhs*
652 cc
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Analogue
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BSA Gold Star 650 Images

10 images
BSA Gold Star 650 Colours

BSA Gold Star 650 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Highland green
Dawn silver
Shadow black
Midnight black
Silver sheen
Insignia red

BSA Gold Star 650 Specifications and Features

Max Power45.6 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque55 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage25 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine652 cc
Max Speed160 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
BSA Gold Star 650 comparison with similar bikes

BSA Gold Star 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Harley-Davidson X440
QJ Motor SRV 300
Keeway K-Light 250V
₹3 Lakhs*
₹3.03 Lakhs*
₹3.37 Lakhs*
₹2.4 Lakhs*
₹3.19 Lakhs*
₹2.89 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
4 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
88 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
Power
45.6 PS
Power
47.4 PS
Power
47.04 PS
Power
27.37 PS
Power
30.72 PS
Power
18.9 PS
Torque
55 Nm
Torque
52.3 Nm
Torque
52.3 Nm
Torque
38 Nm
Torque
26 Nm
Torque
19 Nm
Engine
652 cc
Engine
647.95 cc
Engine
647.95 cc
Engine
440 cc
Engine
296 cc
Engine
249 cc
Kerb Weight
213 kg
Kerb Weight
218 kg
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Kerb Weight
190.5 kg
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Kerb Weight
179 Kg
Length
2206 mm
Length
2119 mm
Length
2318 mm
Length
2168 mm
Length
2110 mm
Length
2230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

BSA Gold Star 650 Videos

How Classic Legends is planning to revive BSA Motorcycles in India and beyond

