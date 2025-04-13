The BSA Gold Star 650 is making waves in the Indian motorcycle market, capturing the hearts of enthusiasts with its retro styling and robust performance. This iconic model has returned to our shores, reviving the golden days of motorcycling heritage while integrating modern technology. With its price range of ₹3.0 lakh to ₹3.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the BSA Gold Star 650 offers an excellent blend of style, power, and comfort, making it a compelling choice for both seasoned riders and newcomers. The BSA brand, celebrated for its rich history and craftsmanship, has successfully positioned the Gold Star 650 as a formidable competitor against the likes of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Combining classic aesthetics with contemporary performance features, this motorcycle is not just a mode of transport but a piece of art on wheels.

Latest Updates on BSA Gold Star 650: The Return of an Icon

The BSA Gold Star 650 is making waves in the Indian motorcycle market, capturing the hearts of enthusiasts with its retro styling and robust performance. This iconic model has returned to our shores, reviving the golden days of motorcycling heritage while integrating modern technology. With its price range of ₹3.0 lakh to ₹3.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the BSA Gold Star 650 offers an excellent blend of style, power, and comfort, making it a compelling choice for both seasoned riders and newcomers. The BSA brand, celebrated for its rich history and craftsmanship, has successfully positioned the Gold Star 650 as a formidable competitor against the likes of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Combining classic aesthetics with contemporary performance features, this motorcycle is not just a mode of transport but a piece of art on wheels.

BSA Gold Star 650 Price

The pricing for the BSA Gold Star 650 is competitive within its segment. The base price starts at ₹2,99,990, escalating to ₹3,34,990 for the higher-end variants. Here’s a breakdown of the available variants and their corresponding prices: The base Insignia Red variant is available at ₹2,99,990. Midnight Black and Dawn Silver are both available at ₹3,11,990, while Insignia Red and Highland Green fetch a price of ₹2,99,990. The Shadow Black variant is priced at ₹3,15,990. There is also a Legacy Edition with a Silver Sheen colourway, priced at ₹3,34,990. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

BSA Gold Star 650 Launch Date

The BSA Gold Star 650 has officially launched in the Indian market, much to the excitement of motorcycle aficionados. Following its successful rollout in global markets, it has finally made its debut in India. The introduction of this model showcases BSA's commitment to revitalising its brand and catering to the growing demand for classic motorcycles in the region.

BSA Gold Star 650 Variants

The BSA Gold Star 650 comes in several stunning variants, each bringing a unique colour scheme. The variants are: Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, and Highland Green. There is an additional Legacy Edition variant that comes with a classic Silver Sheen colour scheme.

BSA Gold Star 650 Design

Featuring a classic retro look, the BSA Gold Star has been constructed with a tubular steel frame showcasing a dual-cradle design, enhancing both aesthetics and structural integrity. The Gold Star stands out with its sleek lines, rounded headlamp, and retro-styled fuel tank that evoke nostalgia. The motorcycle is available in various eye-catching colours that accentuate its retro vibe. The attention to detail is evident, from the finely crafted dual exhausts to the nostalgic round instruments which echo the classic bike era.

BSA Gold Star 650 Features

Step onto the BSA Gold Star 650, and you'll be welcomed by a thoughtfully designed cockpit. The seating position is well-optimised for both comfort and control, catering to long rides and daily commutes alike. The plush saddle ensures that the rider and passenger can enjoy extended journeys without discomfort. The dashboard features an analogue-digital combination, delivering essential information to the rider in an easy-to-read format. The materials used are premium, giving a sense of luxury while maintaining a rugged charm that resonates with motorcycle enthusiasts. Additionally, the intuitive controls enhance the riding experience, making it user-friendly for all skill levels.

BSA Gold Star 650 Engine and Specifications

Power on the BSA Gold Star comes from a 652 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is one of the largest displacement single-cylinder engines to go on sale in India. This motor is mated to a five-speed gearbox and can deliver 45 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

The cruiser is built around a cradle frame with telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 320 mm front disc and a 255 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS.

BSA Gold Star 650 Fuel Efficiency

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Gold Star 650 is 25 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

BSA Gold Star 650 Safety Features

Safety is paramount in motorcycle design, and the BSA Gold Star 650 does not fall short in this aspect. The bike comes equipped with advanced braking systems featuring a single 320mm disc at the front and a 255mm at the rear, ensuring optimal stopping power under various conditions. In addition to the reliable braking system, the Gold Star 650 includes additional safety features such as a robust frame that provides structural integrity and improved handling. High-quality suspension elements, including a 41mm telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers, enhance stability and rider confidence, contributing to an overall safer riding experience.