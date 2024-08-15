|Engine
|652 cc
The Gold Star 650 Birmingham Blue, is listed at ₹4.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Gold Star 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Gold Star 650 Birmingham Blue is available in 6 colour options: Highland Green, Dawn Silver, Shadow Black, Midnight Black, Silver Sheen, Insignia Red.
The Gold Star 650 Birmingham Blue is powered by a 652 cc engine.
In the Gold Star 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 priced between ₹4.06 Lakhs - 4.4 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 priced ₹3.65 Lakhs.
The Gold Star 650 Birmingham Blue has Low Fuel Indicator, Rear Footpegs, Pass Beam Switch, Roadside Assistance and USB Charging Port.