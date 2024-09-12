BSA Gold Star 650 comes with 652 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Gold Star 650 starts at Rs. 3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BSA Gold Star 650 sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BSA Gold Star 650 price starts at ₹ 3 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.35 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BSA Gold Star 650 comes in 4 variants. BSA Gold Star 650's top variant is Legacy Edition.
₹3 Lakhs*
652 cc
45 bhp
₹3.12 Lakhs*
652 cc
45 bhp
₹3.16 Lakhs*
652 cc
45 bhp
₹3.35 Lakhs*
652 cc
45 bhp
*Ex-showroom price