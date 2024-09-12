HT Auto
BSA Gold Star 650 Front Right View
1/10
BSA Gold Star 650 Left View
2/10
BSA Gold Star 650 Rear Left View
3/10
BSA Gold Star 650 Right View
4/10
BSA Gold Star 650 Front Right Side View
5/10
BSA Gold Star 650 Front Left View
View all Images
6/10

BSA Gold Star 650 Specifications

BSA Gold Star 650 starting price is Rs. 2,99,990 in India. BSA Gold Star 650 is available in 4 variant and Powered by a 652 cc engine. BSA Gold Star 650 mileage is 25 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3 - 3.35 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

BSA Gold Star 650 Specs

BSA Gold Star 650 comes with 652 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Gold Star 650 starts at Rs. 3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BSA Gold Star 650 ...Read More

BSA Gold Star 650 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Legacy Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 l
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
2206 mm
Wheelbase
1425 mm
Height
1093 mm
Kerb Weight
213 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
817 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
45.6 PS @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque
55 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
652 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder, twin spark plugs
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Tubular Frame
Front Suspension
41mm telescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Twin shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

BSA Gold Star 650 Alternatives

Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
X440 Specs
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

3.03 - 3.31 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Interceptor 650 Specs
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

2.64 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Scrambler 400 X Specs
Keeway K-Light 250V

Keeway K-Light 250V

2.89 - 3.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
K-Light 250V Specs
QJ Motor SRV 300

QJ Motor SRV 300

3.19 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
SRV 300 Specs

BSA Gold Star 650 News

Rajasthan's first BSA Gold Star 650 handed over to Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur
BSA delivers new Gold Star 650 to the Prince of Udaipur
12 Sept 2024
BSA Gold Star 650 comes as a retro themed mid-sized motorcycle with the biggest single-cylinder engine in its category.
BSA Gold Star 650 makes India comeback: Top five highlights
19 Aug 2024
Both motorcycles have retro designs but Interceptor 650 has few modern elements.
BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Which bike you should buy?
16 Aug 2024
The BSA Gold Star 650 has been on sale in the UK and Europe since 2021 and is owned by an Indian manufacturer - Classic Legends Private Limited, a Mahindra Group subsidiary
BSA Motorcycles returns to India with the Gold Star 650, priced at Rs…
15 Aug 2024
The British motorcycle manufacturer BSA Motorcycles introduced BSA Gold Star which is a 650 cc retro motorcycle. It is all set to challenge Royal Enfield 650 twins, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650.
BSA Gold Star 650 to be launched on August 15? Check details
24 Jun 2024
View all
 BSA Gold Star 650 News

BSA Gold Star 650 Variants & Price List

BSA Gold Star 650 price starts at ₹ 3 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.35 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BSA Gold Star 650 comes in 4 variants. BSA Gold Star 650's top variant is Legacy Edition.

Insignia Red and Highland Green
3 Lakhs*
652 cc
45 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Midnight Black and Dawn Silver
3.12 Lakhs*
652 cc
45 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Shadow Black
3.16 Lakhs*
652 cc
45 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Legacy Edition
3.35 Lakhs*
652 cc
45 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular BSA Bikes

  • Upcoming
    View all  BSA Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    BMW F900 GS Adventure

    BMW F900 GS Adventure

    14.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW F900 GS

    BMW F900 GS

    13.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Jawa 42 FJ

    Jawa 42 FJ

    1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    2 - 2.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Daytona 660

    Triumph Daytona 660

    9.72 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,439 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero Destini 125 2024

    Hero Destini 125 2024

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha WR155R

    Yamaha WR155R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details