BSA Gold Star 650 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 3.48 Lakhs.
The on road price for BSA Gold Star 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.86 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.
The
BSA Gold Star 650 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 3.48 Lakhs.
The on road price for BSA Gold Star 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.86 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.
The lowest price model is BSA Gold Star 650 Insignia Red and Highland Green and the most priced model is BSA Gold Star 650 Legacy Edition.
Visit your nearest
BSA Gold Star 650 dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers.
BSA Gold Star 650 on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BSA Gold Star 650 is mainly compared to Harley-Davidson X440 which starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which starts at Rs. 3.03 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and Royal Enfield Bullet 650 starting at Rs. 3 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.
Variants On-Road Price BSA Gold Star 650 Insignia Red and Highland Green ₹ 3.48 Lakhs BSA Gold Star 650 Midnight Black and Dawn Silver ₹ 3.61 Lakhs BSA Gold Star 650 Shadow Black ₹ 3.65 Lakhs BSA Gold Star 650 Legacy Edition ₹ 3.86 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price