Gold Star 650 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Gold Star 650 Shadow Black in Delhi is Rs. 3.64 Lakhs. It offers many featuresGold Star 650 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Gold Star 650 Shadow Black in Delhi is Rs. 3.64 Lakhs. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like:
Length: 2206 mm
Max Power: 45.6 PS @ 6500 rpm
Engine Type: Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled Engine