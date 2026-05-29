3 Motorcycles I Would Buy If I Were Upgrading From a Royal Enfield Bullet 350
- Looking to upgrade from a Royal Enfield Bullet 350? Here's why the Bullet 650, BSA Gold Star 650 and Kawasaki Eliminator are worth considering.
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has a charm that is hard to replace. Its relaxed nature, signature thump and old-school character make it one of the most loved motorcycles in India. But after spending enough time with it, there comes a point when you start looking for something with more performance, better highway ability and a stronger road presence.
If I was upgrading from a Bullet 350 today, these are the motorcycles I would seriously consider.
Engine647.95 cc
This is perhaps the most natural upgrade for a Bullet owner. The Bullet 650 retains the familiar design but significantly increases the road presence while bringing the brand’s proven 648cc parallel-twin engine into the package.
The motor produces 47.04PS and 52.3Nm, making it significantly more powerful than the Bullet 350. It also gets dual-channel ABS, navigation support and a mix of analogue and digital instrumentation. At 243kg, it is heavy, but it offers the kind of effortless performance, any gear, any speeds, you twist the throttle and the bike just growls forward.
Engine451 cc
Mileage30 kmpl
The Kawasaki Eliminator takes a completely different approach. Instead of focusing on retro styling, it delivers a modern cruiser experience with Japanese refinement.
Its 451cc parallel-twin engine develops 45PS and 42.6Nm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The biggest advantage is weight. At just 176kg, the Eliminator is substantially lighter than both the Bullet 650 and Gold Star 650. It also offers a low seat height, Bluetooth connectivity and an LCD instrument cluster, making it a comfortable and easy motorcycle to live with daily.
Engine652 cc
Mileage25 kmpl
For riders who love retro motorcycles but want something different from Royal Enfield, the BSA Gold Star 650 makes a strong case.
Powered by a 652cc single-cylinder engine producing 45.62PS and 55Nm, the Gold Star offers strong low-end and mid-range performance. Unlike the twin-cylinder Bullet 650, the BSA keeps the big-single character alive. It is also considerably lighter at 201kg, making it easier to handle in everyday riding conditions. The classic styling, spoke wheels and analogue instrumentation further add to its old-school appeal.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week