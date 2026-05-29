3 Motorcycles I Would Buy If I Were Upgrading From a Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has a charm that is hard to replace. Its relaxed nature, signature thump and old-school character make it one of the most loved motorcycles in India. But after spending enough time with it, there comes a point when you start looking for something with more performance, better highway ability and a stronger road presence.

If I was upgrading from a Bullet 350 today, these are the motorcycles I would seriously consider.