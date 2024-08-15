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Gold Star 650PriceMileageSpecifications
BSA Gold Star 650 Front Right View
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BSA Gold Star 650 Left View
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BSA Gold Star 650 Rear Left View
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BSA Gold Star 650 Right View
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BSA Gold Star 650 Front Right Side View
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BSA Gold Star 650 Front Left View
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BSA Gold Star 650 Insignia Red

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4.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BSA Gold Star 650 Key Specs
Engine652 cc
View all Gold Star 650 specs and features

Gold Star 650 Insignia Red

Gold Star 650 Insignia Red Prices

The Gold Star 650 Insignia Red, is listed at ₹4.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Gold Star 650 Insignia Red Mileage

All variants of the Gold Star 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Gold Star 650 Insignia Red Colours

The Gold Star 650 Insignia Red is available in 6 colour options: Highland Green, Dawn Silver, Shadow Black, Midnight Black, Silver Sheen, Insignia Red.

Gold Star 650 Insignia Red Engine and Transmission

The Gold Star 650 Insignia Red is powered by a 652 cc engine.

Gold Star 650 Insignia Red vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Gold Star 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 priced between ₹4.06 Lakhs - 4.4 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 priced ₹3.65 Lakhs.

Gold Star 650 Insignia Red Specs & Features

The Gold Star 650 Insignia Red has Low Fuel Indicator, Rear Footpegs, Pass Beam Switch, Roadside Assistance and USB Charging Port.

BSA Gold Star 650 Insignia Red Price

Gold Star 650 Insignia Red

₹4.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,66,950
RTO
34,025
Insurance
23,185
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,24,160
EMI@9,117/mo
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BSA Gold Star 650 Insignia Red Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Wheelbase
1425 mm
Kerb Weight
201 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-18 Inch,Rear :-17 Inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
160 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
45.62 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
83 mm
Max Torque
55 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
652 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, DOHC, 4 Valves, Twin Spark Plugs
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Bore
100 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Twin shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks 41mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 11.2AH
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Vehicle Warranty
4 Years or 50,000 Km

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Analogue
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
USB Charging Port
Yes
BSA Gold Star 650 Insignia Red EMI
EMI8,205 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,81,744
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,81,744
Interest Amount
1,10,566
Payable Amount
4,92,310

BSA Gold Star 650 other Variants

Gold Star 650 Shadow Black

₹3.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,45,950
RTO
28,746
Insurance
22,879
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,97,575
EMI@8,545/mo
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Gold Star 650 Birmingham Blue

₹4.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,55,950
RTO
29,546
Insurance
23,025
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,08,521
EMI@8,781/mo
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Gold Star 650 Legacy Edition

₹4.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,59,950
RTO
29,866
Insurance
23,083
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,12,899
EMI@8,875/mo
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View breakup

Gold Star 650 Brooklands Black Legacy Edition

₹4.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,64,950
RTO
30,266
Insurance
23,156
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,18,372
EMI@8,992/mo
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View breakup

BSA Gold Star 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

4.06 - 4.4 Lakhs
+2
Gold Star 650vsSuper Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
Gold Star 650vsBullet 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

3.38 - 3.69 Lakhs
+2
Gold Star 650vsInterceptor 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.68 - 4.26 Lakhs
Gold Star 650vsClassic 650
Harley-Davidson X440 T

Harley-Davidson X440 T

2.86 Lakhs
Gold Star 650vsX440 T
QJ Motor SRV 300

QJ Motor SRV 300

3.19 Lakhs Onwards
Gold Star 650vsSRV 300

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