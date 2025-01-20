Gold Star 650 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Gold Star 650 Legacy Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.85 Lakhs. The fuelGold Star 650 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Gold Star 650 Legacy Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.85 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Legacy Edition is 12 l litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 12 l
Length: 2206 mm
Max Power: 45.6 PS @ 6000 rpm
Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder, twin spark
plugs