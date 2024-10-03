HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesBMWCE-02On Road Price in Lucknow

BMW CE-02 On Road Price in Lucknow

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
BMW CE-02 Front Left View
1/9
BMW CE-02 Headlight View
2/9
BMW CE-02 Mudguard And Suspensions View
3/9
BMW CE-02 Seat View
4/9
BMW CE-02 Engine View
5/9
BMW CE-02 Front Tyre View
View all Images
6/9
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.6 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Lucknow
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

CE-02 Price in Lucknow

BMW CE-02 on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW CE-02 STD₹ 4.60 Lakhs
...Read More

BMW CE-02 Variant Wise Price List in Lucknow

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹4.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3.92 KWh
95 Kmph
108 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,49,000
Insurance
11,324
On-Road Price in Lucknow
4,60,324
EMI@9,894/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

BMW CE-02 Alternatives

UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux Two

Emflux Motors Emflux Two

4 - 4.5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

Popular BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Bikes

BMW News

The BMW CE 02 gets a minimal and sleek design with a simple construction and reduced bodywork.
BMW CE 02, an electric two wheeler that costs 4.5 lakh: Here is what it offers
3 Oct 2024
BMW CE 02 comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.5 lakh
BMW CE 02 first impressions: A pricey plaything for grownups
2 Oct 2024
The BMW CE 02 boasts a sleek, minimalist design with simple construction and minimal bodywork.
BMW CE 02 launched in India at 4.5 lakh. Check details
1 Oct 2024
The BMW CE 02 is available with two electric motor outputs globally - 11 kW and 4 kW.
BMW CE 02 electric two wheeler to launch tomorrow: Price expectation
30 Sept 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Sept 28: Tata Motors lays foundation of new plant, BMW CE 02 India launch date confirmed
29 Sept 2024
View all
  News

BMW Videos

BMW CE 02 is the first electric two-wheeler from the German auto giant that has been manufactured in India. It joins the CE 04 electric two-wheeler launched in July this year as part of BMW Motorrad's EV lineup in the country.
BMW CE 02 launched. What the first Made-in-India German electric two-wheeler offers: First impressions
1 Oct 2024
Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President at BMW Group for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, seen standing next to the new 5 Series Long Wheelbase launched in India on July 24, 2024.
Watch: BMW not worried about Chinese challenge in EV segment, says global boss
26 Jul 2024
BMW Motorrad has launched the CE 04 electric scooter at a cost which can buy an SUV in India. The price is high because it will arrive through the CBU route.
BMW CE 04 is India's most expensive electric scooter: What does it offer
25 Jul 2024
The 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is the third LWB model from the German auto giant in India. It is offered with a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.
BMW 5 Series LWB review: XL size luxury under 80 lakh
25 Jul 2024
Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
12 Feb 2024
View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

BMW CE-02 FAQs

The on-road price of BMW CE-02 STD in Lucknow is Rs. 4.60 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW CE-02 in Lucknow is Rs. 9,334.
The insurance charges for BMW CE-02 STD in Lucknow are Rs. 11,324, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Bear 650

Royal Enfield Bear 650

3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
Check Latest Offers
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel

1.7 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Suzuki GSX-8R

Suzuki GSX-8R

9.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW CE-02

BMW CE-02

4.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
KTM 390 Adventure 2024

KTM 390 Adventure 2024

3.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Kawasaki Z400

Kawasaki Z400

4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details