This BMW CE 02 gets a custom leather saddle, Marshall speakers, and a DJ turntable. But you can't buy it in India

Remember the BMW CE 02 electric scooter from BMW Motorrad , which was launched in India during the festive season last year? The premium electric scooter that was introduced to the Indian market at ₹4.5 lakh (ex-showroom) has now become a DJ console on two wheels. The German premium two-wheeler manufacturer, which has been known for making some of the finest motorcycles on the planet, has joined hands with the Australian brand Deus Ex Machina to make a one-off CE 02 that looks like a mobile DJ console.

The one-off BMW CE 02, christened as BMW Motorrad x Deus, is essentially a mobile DJ booth on two wheels. While the machine comes from the German auto OEM, the Australian brand has given it a distinctive touch with customisation. It has created a new leather saddle for the CE 02 and installed four compact Marshall speakers as well as a foldable DJ turntable.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

BMW is currently touring this electric scooter around France and will display it at various BMW Motorrad dealerships. Additionally, it will be showcased at Deus Ex Machina boutiques across France. This special iteration of BMW CE 02 will not be available for buyers, but could serve as an inspiration for owners who seek to customise their own electric two-wheelers.

Despite being an electric scooter, the BMW CE 02 is designed to be straddled like a motorcycle. Powering this EV is a single electric motor that churns out power in two different states of tune - 5 bhp and 15 bhp. The most powerful variant is capable of sprinting to 48 kmph from a standstill position in just 3.0 seconds. The top variant is capable of running at a top speed of 95 kmph and gets energy from dual lithium-ion battery packs that have a combined capacity of 1.96 kWh, allowing the EV to run a range of up to 95 kilometres on a full charge. Also, the company claims the EV is capable of quick charging, allowing it to be topped up from zero to 80 per cent in 180 minutes.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: