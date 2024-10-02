BMW CE 02 first impressions: A pricey plaything for grownups

BMW s are meant to be cool-looking. Aren’t they? Just look at the latest generation models from BMW and you will get to know what we are talking about here. The coolness factor steps up if the BMW is powered by electrical energy. But nothing comes closer to what the German vehicle maker is doing with its electrified two wheelers. We saw this with the BMW CE 04 and now the CE 02, the latest electric two wheeler from the company to go on sale in India.

The BMW CE 02 is the first electric two wheeler by the German vehicle maker to be manufactured in India. The CE 02 is priced at ₹4.5 lakh, ex-showroo

While the CE 04 looks like a futuristic scooter, the BMW CE 02 looks nothing like anything currently available. It looks like what the future of last-mile mobility will be. Interestingly, even BMW hasn’t categorised the CE 02 as a scooter or a bike. It calls the electric two wheeler an urban commuter. But then what is it and who is it meant for? Let's dive deeper and understand the product.

BMW CE 02: Design

The design of the BMW CE 02 is the main highlight of the product. Unlike the CE 04, with the CE 02, BMW has gone for a minimalist design language. However, just like the CE 04, the BMW CE 02 is also a crowd-puller. Interestingly, the minimalist design language has allowed the CE 02 to compromise on functionality.

Upfront, the BMW CE 02 greets you with a rectangular LED headlamp and a teal-tinted fly screen. The India spec model gets an option for the Highline package which is characterised by the gold anodised front fork. Moving to the side, the BMW CE 02 minimalist nature pops out with the flat panels. Along with the flat panels, it also gets a flattish seat with a kink at the front end reminiscent of a skateboard. The BMW CE 02’s similarities with a skateboard don't just end there. More on that later.

The BMW CE 02 boasts a sleek, minimalist design with simple construction and minimal bodywork.

Getting back to the side profile, opting for the Highline package will also add teal-coloured decals on the side which are otherwise finished in black and white, teal/white stripes on the seat and decals on the 14 inch cast aluminium rims. The rear of the BMW CE 02 features LED tail light with LED turn indicators and a metal tyre hugger with CE 02 engraved on it.

BMW CE 02: Features

The BMW CE 02’s minimalist yet functional aspect isn’t just true for the design but for the feature set as well. As standard, the electric two-wheeler gets a 3.5 inch TFT display which might seem small at first glance but is sufficient to display every necessary information needed. As standard it also gets a USB-C charging port, reverse mode, reverse assistant, Automatic Stability Control, Recuperative Stability Control, BMW Motorrad Connected app, all-LED illumination and two ride modes: Flow and Surf.

Opting for the Highline package gets you the additional design upgrades which were discussed earlier along with a third riding mode - Flash, smartphone holder and heated handlebar grips.

BMW CE 02: Specs

The BMW CE 02 features a tubular steel double-loop frame and weighs 142 kg. It rides on 14-inch die-cast aluminium wheels and is equipped with telescopic forks at the front and a directly linked shock absorber with an adjustable spring base at the rear.

At the heart of the CE 02 is a PMS air-cooled electric motor. While global markets enjoy two battery options—11 kW (14.7 bhp) and 4 kW (5.3 bhp)—the Indian version features two 1.96 kWh battery packs that deliver 14.7 bhp and 55 Nm of torque. With a claimed range of 108 km on a single charge, it’s well-suited for daily rides.

The company asserts that the CE 02 can accelerate from 0 to 50 kmph in just 3 seconds and reach a top speed of 95 kmph. It includes a standard external charger with a power output of 0.9 kW, while customers opting for the Highline package receive a quick charger with 1.5 kW charging power.

BMW CE 02: Riding experience

The BMW CE 02 is just like how a BMW machine should be. From the moment you start riding, it’s clear that this machine has truly earned its BMW badge. It's fun, it's agile and being an electric vehicle it is quick. The moment you twist the throttle, the CE 02 gets eager to jump forward. Adding to the experience is the lightweight of the machine which makes it extremely nimble around corners. Moreover, the riding modes will also add to the experience allowing you to set the machine to your accelerating preference.

The Flow mode is more like what you will find as eco mode in other electric vehicles making the machine tuned for the best possible range, while the Surf is for coasting at a laid-back style. The Flash mode which comes with the Highline package, is aimed to provide you best of both worlds. It creates a balance between acceleration and regenerative braking to provide the best possible acceleration with regenerative braking for enhanced range.

BMW CE 02 is the first electric two-wheeler from the German auto giant that has been manufactured in India. It joins the CE 04 electric two-wheeler launched in July this year as part of BMW Motorrad's EV lineup in the country.

However, not everything is perfect, particularly when it comes to ride quality. It’s stiff. Very stiff. While the 37mm telescopic forks at the front are somewhat soft, the offset mono-shock at the rear is very stiff. Adding to the stiff ride quality is the hard skateboard-like seat. The seat cushioning in itself is very stiff. The 14 inch wheels with 120/80 front and the 150/70 rear tyres also do not add the required softness.

Remember we talked about the BMW CE 02’s similarities with a skateboard? Well, the entire setup makes the CE 02 ride like a skateboard. Quite literally. As a rider, you will feel every bump and texture of the road. As a result, it is difficult for the rider to ride the electric vehicle for longer distances.

Nonetheless, the seating position in itself is quite nice. With a ride height of 745 mm, the BMW CE 02 features two sets of foot pegs, one centre and one at the rear, enabling the rider to sit up straight or in a more committed sporty style.

BMW CE 02: Verdict

Well, the BMW CE 02 sure is a head-turner. During our ride around Gurgaon, every person on the road stopped and stared at the electric vehicle, making it a definite crowd-puller. While riding the scooter is fun with its playful nature the ride quality could have been a bit softer given that the BMW CE 02 is targeted for urban commutes. Moreover, the price tag of ₹4.5 lakh without the highline package which adds most of the elements, is a bit high.

However, for that money, you are getting quite a unique-looking machine that stands out from anything that is currently in the market. Along with that, you are also getting the BMW badge on the front allowing you to experience the BMW ownership journey, which in itself is a thrill.

