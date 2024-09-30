BMW CE 02 electric two wheeler to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

BMW Motorrad is all set to launch its second electric vehicle offering tomorrow. The BMW CE 02, produced in collaboration with TVS at their Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu and is tailored for urban riders, targeted particularly towards millennials and young enthusiasts. It is a smaller and more compact than the recently launched CE 04. BMW refers to it as an "eParkourer," ideal for navigating through cities.

The newBMW CE 02 is a cross between a scooter and a motorcycle drawing power from an electric powertrain. The design language is futuristic and minimalistic with fewer body panels, a flat seat and a chunky LED headlamp. That said, there are premium components including USD forks at the front, a monoshock at the rear, along with wide-aspect 14-inch wheels and a 239 mm front and 220 mm rear disc brake setup.

BMW CE 02: Specs and features

Powering the BMW CE 02 is a powerful PMS air-cooled electric motor that gets two options globally - 11 kW (14.7 bhp) and 4 kW (5.3 bhp). The 11 kW version can hit a top speed of 95 kmph while the 4 kW version offers a top speed of 45 kmph. Battery options include a 2 kWh unit with a range of 45 km (claimed). You also get the option to add a 2 kWh battery that doubles the range to 90 km (claimed) on a single charge.

On the feature front, the BMW CE 02 comes with a 3.5-inch TFT with connectivity options. You also get two riding modes - Surf and Flow. Additionally, it gets the ‘Flash’ riding mode with the Highline package. The BMW CE02 also features all-LED lighting, USB charging, reverse gear and keyless operation.

BMW CE 02 Expected price

It is expected that the BMW CE 02 will have a significantly lower price tag than the CE 04, given that the former is pordcued in the country itself. Given the model is made in India, it is expected the electric Beemer to cost under ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom), which still makes it significantly more expensive than several other electric scooters on sale.

