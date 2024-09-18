BMW CE 02 to launch soon. Here’s what to expect

HT Auto
The BMW CE 02 will be the brand's most accessible electric two-wheeler in India and is likely to be priced between ₹4-6 lakh (ex-showroom)

BMW Motorrad is gearing up for the launch of its second electric vehicle, the CE 02, which is expected to be launched in October this year. The BMW CE 02 premium electric scooter's pre-bookings were initiated a few weeks ago. First showcased as a concept in 2021, the production version made its official debut globally in 2023.

Interestingly, the BMW CE 02 has strong links with India as it was co-developed with TVS Motor Company. In fact, production happens at TVS's Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu for global markets. According to BMW Motorrad, the CE 02 does not qualify either as a scooter or motorcycle. Instead, it is designed afresh as an urban mobility solution, with quirky aesthetics meeting practicality. It will be added to the previously launched CE 04, thus extending the BMW electric two-wheeler lineup in India.

BMW CE 02: Design & Features

The BMW CE 02 flaunts striking design with minimalist body panels, a streamlined flat seat, and a visibly exposed drivetrain showing off the edgy vibe. It is imposing on the road, thanks to its robust front forks and thick tires, unlike the conventionally designed electric two-wheelers around.

Also Read : 2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure launched starting at 13.75 lakh

Packing in advanced features, the BMW CE 02 gets all-LED lighting, reverse gear functionality, keyless start, and USB charging. There's a 3.5-inch TFT display showing vital information about the ride, while the gold-accented USD front forks and preload-adjustable twin rear shocks are aimed to provide balanced ride quality.

Braking duties are performed by a 239 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. It will run on 14-inch wheels shod with a 120/80 front tyre and a 150/70 rear tyre for confident and sure-footed progress over urban streets.

BMW CE 02: Specs and price

The BMW CE 02 leans heavily into lifestyle appeal, making it go for design and fun over sheer practicality. BMW CE 02 is available in two trims globally-11 kW (14.7 bhp) with 95 kmph top speed and a 4 kW (5.3 bhp) version with 45 kmph as its claimed top-end speed. There are also options for dual 2 kWh battery packs, offering a claimed range of 90 km, and a single 2 kWh battery pack, offering a range of 45 km per charge.

Also watch: BMW CE 04 launched as India's most expensive electric scooter: What does it offer

With it being manufactured in India, the CE 02 is expected to be relatively more affordable as compared to the 14.90 lakh ex-showroom CE 04. However, the CE 02 will most likely be positioned at a premium when compared to other electric two-wheelers. So, expect its price to be between 4-6 lakh when launched later this month.

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2024, 15:00 PM IST
