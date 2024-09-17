2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure launched starting at 13.75 lakh

BMW Motorrad has launched the new F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure in the Indian market. The two share similar blood but the Adventure variant is more touring focused whereas the normal F 900 GS focuses on being a more off-road edition of the two. These motorcycles are placed between the GS 850 and GS 1200 models.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, described the new models as “perfect enduros" designed for adventure and off-road riding. He emphasized that both motorcycles combine great off-road capabilities with touring features, carrying forward BMW’s famous GS-DNA. Both these bikes will be available in the country through the CBU route.

2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure: Engine

The F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure both use an 895 cc, two-cylinder, inline engine. This unit puts out 103 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. When compared, the current F 900 GS puts out 85 bhp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 91 Nm at 6,750 rpm.

2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure: Design

Both bikes include new tank side panels, radiator trims and frame designs, providing a more compact look. The slimmer plastic fuel tank makes the bikes more ergonomic, especially for off-road riding.

The F 900 GS has a higher handlebar (15 mm higher than outgoing model) and lower footrests (20 mm lower than the outgoing model), making it more comfortable for standing up during off-road riding. The Adventure variant is built for long-distance touring with a focus on comfort and durability. The F 900 GS now gets a weight reduction of 14 kg.

Furthermore, the F 900 GS features a new headlamp unit equipped with LEDs which offer a wider low-beam throw.

The F 900 GS series motorcycles get USD front shock absorbers, heated grips, cruise control and a 3 year warranty as a part of the overall package.

2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure: Features

The F 900 GS series get a 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen providing all information including navigation and music access. The latest GS models come equipped with two standard riding modes: Rain and Road.

Additionally, they include Dynamic Traction Control, cornering-optimized ABS Pro, and a dynamic brake light. BMW offers an optional "riding modes Pro" feature, enabling the rider to manage engine drag torque control and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC).

2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure: Colours

There are also new colours available for the motorbikes. The F 900 GS is available in Sao Paulo Yellow and a sporty GS Trophy variant in Lightwhite and Racing Blue metallic. The F 900 GS Adventure now comes in Black Storm metallic and White Aluminium matte.

2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure: Price

The new BMW F 900 GS is priced at ₹13.75 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the BMW F 900 GS Adventure will set you back ₹14.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

